Small islands cut off from Corfu since Saturday due to ferry malfunction

Dozens of Greek and foreign tourists have been stranded since Saturday on three small islands off the coast of Corfu due to mechanical failure on the ferryboat connecting Mavraki, Areikousa and Othonoi to the bigger Ionian Sea island.

The situation started getting desperate on Tuesday as visitors saw their travel plans collapse and islanders started running out of supplies that are ferried over Corfu every day. Suppliers are also watching fresh produce languish as they wait at Corfu’s port for a connection.

The only service being conducted is by one small boat that can only take a limited number of passengers at a time and no cargo.

Corfu Deputy Mayor Noni Mastora called on the Shipping and Island Policy Ministry to provide a solution until the Alexandros ferry is repaired and put back into service.