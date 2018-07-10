Greek May industrial output at +1 pct y/y from revised +2 pct April
Greek industrial output rose 1 percent in May compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 2 percent recorded in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
In a breakdown of index components, manufacturing production rose 0.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output rose 6.8 percent. Electricity production rose 2.7 percent.
There was a 1.1 percent decline in water supply. [Reuters]