Violent brawl leaves eight hurt at Moria migrant camp on Lesvos

Greek police say eight people were slightly hurt and 19 were arrested following a violent brawl at a refugee camp on the island of Lesvos.

A police official said Tuesday three tents were also set ablaze during the fracas at the Moria refugee camp.

Police stepped in to quell the feud between rival groups that began late Monday and lasted for several hours.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he’s not authorized to speak publicly, said it’s unclear what exactly triggered the fighting.

Outbreaks of violence at the overcrowded refugee camp, often triggered by trivial disputes, are increasingly common.

Lesvos is one of five Greek islands near the coast of Turkey being used by the European Union to form a barrier to migration after more than a million people came through here in 2015-16, heading to western Europe. [AP]