The Royal Tenenbaums | Athens | July 11

The Athens Open-Air Film Festival continues on Wednesday, July 11, with Wes Anderson’s 2001 black comedy classic “The Royal Tenenbaums,” starring Gene Hackman, Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston and Bill Murray. Festival screenings are taking place at museums, squares, gardens, pedestrian precincts, archaeological monuments and parks. Entrance to the event is free and all screenings start at 9.30 p.m. Details on the festival, which runs through the summer, are available www.aoaff.gr/english_2018/. Wednesday’s screening will be at Technopolis (100 Pireos, tel 213.010.9300).