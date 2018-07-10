Tsipras to meet Erdogan in Brussels on Thursday

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels on Thursday, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.



During the meeting, Tsipras is expected to raise the issue of the two Greek soldiers who have been imprisoned in Turkey since early March for accidently crossing the border during a patrol, as well as Cyprus and other bilateral issues.



The meeting is scheduled at 2.30 p.m. (3.30 p.m. Greek time).



Speaking at the general assembly of the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece (SBBE) in Thessaloniki on Monday, Tsipras brought up the subject of the two servicemen, describing it as an “unjustified detention without charges.”