Hailstorms destroy cherry production in Northern Greece

TAGS: Agriculture, Weather

Cherry producers in the mountain regions of Pella in northern Greece said Tuesday that 70 percent of their output was destroyed by the recent hail storms in the area.

According to authorities, the destruction of crops has reduced output by around 7,000 tons.

Output this season was forecast to exceed 12,000 tons but producers have gathered no more than 4,000 tons.

