Deal for Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus sealed in Greece

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have signed with Juventus after club president Andrea Agnelli traveled to Greece on Tuesday to meet with him.



Agnelli's private plane landed at Kalamata airport and from there he was whisked to luxury resort Costa Navarino were the Real Madrid scorer is holidaying following Portugal's elimination from the World Cup in Russia, to convince him to sign the transfer.



The four-year contract is expected to be announced in the coming hours.