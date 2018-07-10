Syrian teen shot by farmer in Lesvos

A Syrian asylum seeker was hospitalized on Tuesday after being shot in the head and legs by a farmer on the island of Lesvos.



Police said the perpetrator, a resident of the village of Moria, shot the 16-year-old in the presence of his brother and parents for unknown reasons at a farm north of the reception and identification center named after the village.



Police are looking for the attacker. The Syrian teenager had arrived in Lesvos just two days ago.