Syrian teen shot by farmer in Lesvos

TAGS: Crime, Migration

A Syrian asylum seeker was hospitalized on Tuesday after being shot in the head and legs by a farmer on the island of Lesvos.

Police said the perpetrator, a resident of the village of Moria, shot the 16-year-old in the presence of his brother and parents for unknown reasons at a farm north of the reception and identification center named after the village.

Police are looking for the attacker. The Syrian teenager had arrived in Lesvos just two days ago. 

