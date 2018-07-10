EU, Balkan leaders meet in London for talks on region

British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (front left and right) pose for a group photograph in London on Tuesday with the chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denis Zvizdic (front l), and the premiers of Albania, Edi Rama (front r), Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, Slovenia, Miro Cerar, Greece, Alexis Tsipras, and Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov (back row from left to right). The leaders congregated for a Western Balkans Summit aimed at strengthening cooperation and security in the region and the European Union. [Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters]