ATHEX: Moderate rise for local stocks on imported sentiment

The slight drop of the benchmark 10-year bond’s yield, which was at 3.85 percentage late last night, and the positive sentiment across the majority of eurozone stock markets helped the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) to register moderate gains on Tuesday.

The ATHEX general index ended at 755.33 points, adding 0.74 percent to Monday’s 749.75 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.31 percent to 1,997.50 points.

The banks index grew 0.73 percent, with Eurobank improving 1.66 percent, Alpha rising 1.01 percent and Piraeus climbing 0.29 percent, while National dropped 0.54 percent.

Coca-Cola HBC outperformed with its 3.64 percent jump, followed by OPAP (up 2.07 percent). Aegean Air declined 3.19 percent and PPC conceded 2.89 percent.

In total 57 stocks reported gains, 39 posted losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 26.2 million euros, up from Monday’s 15.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.08 percent to close at 75.20 points.