Greece will not tolerate behavior violating international law, spokesman says

Greece will not tolerate any behavior that violates international law, a government spokesman said Wednesday after Kathimerini reported that Athens will expel two Russian diplomats and ban entry to another two, accusing them of intrusion into domestic affairs and illegal acts against national security.



“Greece has proven that, in the context of a multifaceted foreign policy, it wants good relations with all states,” spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told Skai, adding that, “All states must respect international law as well as the Greek government and the Greek state.”



“[Greece] will not tolerate any kind of behavior that violates international law,” he said, adding that proper measures have been taken when necessary.



The foreign ministry in Moscow said on Wednesday it would respond in kind to Greece’s expulsion of two Russian diplomats.