Albania PM eyes ‘strategic partnership’ with Greece

Athens and Tirana will wrap up a bilateral agreement with “a new document of strategic partnership,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama told the Athens-Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA) on the sidelines of an EU-Western Balkans summit in London on Tuesday.

“As you know, we are facing the difficult but absolutely necessary process of solving issues between the two of us, Albania and Greece,” Rama said. “The most important thing is that we ... transform the solution into a new level of partnership and cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Albanian premier welcomed a recent agreement between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name dispute, saying that “this is a good moment to somehow praise certain results, first and foremost the great achievement of Greece and Northern Macedonia."

Rama praised Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev for their “brave” and “visionary” leadership.

“They showed that where there is a will there is a way," he said.

Asked about reactions to the agreement in both countries, Rama said, “Of course [Tsipras and Zaev] are confronted with reactions, but at the same time the reactions show that this has been a quite bold decision that will be of benefit to both Greece and Northern Macedonia, and the Balkans overall.”

