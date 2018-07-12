Two members of anarchist group Rouvikonas detained
Two members of anarchist group Rouvikonas were brought in for questioning at Attica’s police headquarters on Thursday, after policemen saw about 10 people acting suspiciously outside the Austrian embassy in Athens’ Kolonaki district.
According to police sources, a body search on the suspects revealed they were carrying flyers which read “No to 12-hour work,” the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.