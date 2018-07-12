Vovousa Mountain Festival | Ioannina | July 14-21

The Vovousa Mountain Festival celebrates nature conservation and sustainable development while focusing on film, photography, video art and music in the heart of the Pindus National Park, northwestern Greece, a region dominated by mountains and rivers. On Saturday, July 14, Manos Milonakis will be performing a selection of soundtracks from films such as “Festen” (Lars Bo Jensena) and from his album “Zyklon.” Up-and-coming composer, producer and musician May Roosevelt will take the stage on Tuesday, July 17, which is also Mountain Day, when there will be a selection of activities for festival-goers to participate in, including truffle hunting, mountaineering and hiking across the Valia Calda. Find out more at www.vovousafestival.gr.