Soul funk diva Idra Kayne and her band return to the Roof Stage of Gazarte on Friday, July 13. With an explosive setlist, featuring covers and songs from her new album “Mic Drop,” her music is guaranteed to get audiences moving, converting the rooftop venue into the ultimate dance floor. The performance starts at 10.30 p.m. Entrance to the concert is free.

Gazarte, 34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.34.60.347, www.gazarte.gr