Wolves defender Miranda joins Olympiakos on season-long loan

Greek top-flight club Olympiakos has signed defender Roderick Miranda from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan, the Premier League side has said.

Miranda joined Wolves last year and was instrumental in the first half of the club’s Championship-winning campaign, featuring in every match between August and November.

“Everyone at Wolves wishes Roderick the best of luck during his loan spell in Piraeus," Wolves said on its website.

The 27-year-old fell out of favor in the latter stages of the campaign and played just two league matches since December, taking his appearance tally to 17 for the season.

[Reuters]