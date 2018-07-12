Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow to respond in kind

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it would respond to Greece’s decision to expel two Russian diplomats.



Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that diplomatic expulsions typically bring a tit-for-tat response, but underlined the importance of Russia-Greece ties.



"We always proceed from the assumption that such things as expelling diplomats entail a response in kind," Zakharova said, adding that while such moves "don't have a positive impact" on bilateral ties, "we also proceed from the understanding that bilateral ties have their own value." [AP]