Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow to respond in kind

TAGS: Diplomacy

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it would respond to Greece’s decision to expel two Russian diplomats.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that diplomatic expulsions typically bring a tit-for-tat response, but underlined the importance of Russia-Greece ties.

"We always proceed from the assumption that such things as expelling diplomats entail a response in kind," Zakharova said, adding that while such moves "don't have a positive impact" on bilateral ties, "we also proceed from the understanding that bilateral ties have their own value." [AP]

