Minister announces launch of Greece’s first Justice Police force

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis has announced the launch of Greece’s first Justice Police force, a body that was legislated 26 years ago but has only just come into being.

Active in Athens and Piraeus to begin with, it will be responsible for executing thousands of judicial orders that have been gathering dust for years, preventing the implementation of court decisions and depriving the state of cash. It will initially be staffed by Hellenic Police officers.

Kontonis also said that two more courtrooms will be opened at the former Keranis plant in Piraeus to host large trials, such as that against the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, which has been beset by delays since it started three years ago.