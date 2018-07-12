Greek-American students meet president

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (center) poses for a photo with a group of Greek-American students who visited the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Thursday as part of an annual hospitality program organized by the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad. “I won’t speak of other areas, but on our national issues, and particularly at these critical times, we need your support, and not just for sentimental reasons, but because we are right as Greeks to defend our national issues as we do,” he told the gathering of students, after presenting them with a memento of their visit. [Symela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]