ND backs amendment on constituency segmentation

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has backed an amendment on the segmentation of constituencies in the Greek capital, included in a bill submitted by the government. The amendment will fragment the Attica Region and the Athens B constituency – the largest in Greece – and will take effect in the next elections.

Speaking to Parliament during a debate on the draft bill, dubbed Kleisthenis 1 – aimed at overhauling the governance of Greece’s local authorities – Mitsotakis also turned up the pressure on the government to amend voting laws so that Greeks living overseas can participate in general elections. He made his remarks as the conservative opposition submitted a proposal to amend voting laws for the third time.

According to ND’s proposal, people who are already registered in any of Greece’s electoral districts would be allowed to vote for candidates on a single nationwide ticket. Polling would take place at embassies and consulates.