ATHEX: CCHBC keeps local stock index afloat

Coca-Cola HBC led the Greek stock index higher on Thursday as the biggest company listed in Athens enjoyed a rise of 3.50 percent, just as the majority of stocks headed lower. Turnover narrowly cleared the 30-million-euro bar.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 752.40 points, adding 0.76 percent to Wednesday’s 746.70 points. The benchmark may have just risen above 750 points, but it has also just completed two months below the 800-point mark. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.24 percent to 1,995.64 points.

The banks index improved 1.62 percent, with Alpha jumping 3.24 percent, Eurobank climbing 1.45 percent and National rising 0.93 percent, while Piraeus gave up 2.09 percent. EYDAP ascended 2.56 percent and Lamda Development increased 2.48 percent, but OTE slipped 1.05 percent, Hellenic Exchanges contracted 0.87 percent and Titan Cement lost 0.48 percent.

In total 42 stocks posted gains, 48 took losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 30.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 37.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.13 percent to close at 74.42 points.