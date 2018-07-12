Four factors for recovery of manufacturing

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) on Thursday identified four priorities for the strengthening of manufacturing in Greece, according to its weekly bulletin.

They are the rationalization of taxation in production, making energy costs more competitive, an improvement in credit and accelerating licensing procedures across the spectrum of requirements for the siting, installation and operation of manufacturing companies in the country.

SEV noted that the drafting of industrial policy was falling behind and warned that as long as this persists, entrepreneurship will remain trapped in small and poorly organized entities that survive reluctantly in a quasi-illegal status with unfair competition.

It added that a strong manufacturing sector is a vital condition for the country’s economy to recover, and is a domain that mainly offers full-time employment.