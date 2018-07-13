Two teens suffer serious burns during vacation on Crete

Two teenagers who had been holidaying on Crete were to be transferred to Athens on Friday for treatment to serious burns the cause of which the local fire service was investigating.

The two 16-year-olds sustained the burns on a house that they had rented in the seaside resort of Palaiohora where they had been vacationing. It was unclear whether any parents or guardians had been present.

According to medics, the burns cover more than 50 percent of their bodies, making their condition critical.

The pair were in the intensive care unit of the Hania general hospital.