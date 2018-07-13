Russia summons Greek ambassador over expulsion of its diplomatsKATYA GOLUBKOVA
Online
"Washington... is behind the anti-Russian decision of the government of Greece," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it had summoned the Greek ambassador to Moscow to protest against the expulsion of two Russian diplomats by Athens.
"Washington... is behind the anti-Russian decision of the government of Greece," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Greece said it had expelled two Russian diplomats for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart a deal to allow the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to join NATO. [Reuters]