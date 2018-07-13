Boris Charmatz | Athens | To July 14

Photo: Borris Brussey

Avant-garde French choreographer Boris Charmatz builds on his previous research into machines to explore whether it is possible to have movement of the human body without the use of muscles, by having adult dancers and a crane manipulate the positions of children. Shows of “Enfant” at the Greek Festival's Pireos 260 venue start at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 15 and 25 euros from www.greekfestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros,

tel 210.327.2000