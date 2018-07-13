The Eumenides | Epidaurus | July 14 & 15

The Greek Festival invites early birds and hardcore night owls to come to the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus at daybreak on July 14 and 15 to watch “The Eumenides,” the third part of Aeschylus' Oresteia Trilogy, directed and performed by Stefania Goulioti, along with musician Dimitris Kamarotos, in a bold interpretation of the ancient drama. The performance will begin at 6 a.m. sharp, so the audience is requested to be at the theater by 5.30 a.m. or earlier – in time for free coffee and croissants. Tickets to the show are still available at www.viva.gr, starting at 20 euros. For more information, including how to get there, visit the festival's website, www.greekfestival.gr.

Ancient Theater of Epidaurus,

tel 275.302.2026