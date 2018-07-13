WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Meet Market | Athens | July 14 & 15

TAGS: Fashion, Design

Find homeware, clothing, footwear, jewelry, artworks and more made by local designers, artists and small producers at the summer installment of the Meet Market, a shopping and schmoozing event with DJ sets, food stalls and much, much more, in the garden of the Association of Greek Archaeologists from 4 p.m. to midnight on July 14 and 15. Admission is free of charge.

Association of Greek Archaeologists, 134 Ermou,
Thiseio, tel 210.325.2214

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 