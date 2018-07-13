Meet Market | Athens | July 14 & 15

Find homeware, clothing, footwear, jewelry, artworks and more made by local designers, artists and small producers at the summer installment of the Meet Market, a shopping and schmoozing event with DJ sets, food stalls and much, much more, in the garden of the Association of Greek Archaeologists from 4 p.m. to midnight on July 14 and 15. Admission is free of charge.

Association of Greek Archaeologists, 134 Ermou,

Thiseio, tel 210.325.2214