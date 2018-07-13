The Exterminating Angel | Athens | July 15-17

Photo: Stevi Koutsothanasi

Groundbreaking Greek director Angela Brouskou presents a bold stage production adapted from Luis Bunuel's 1962 surrealist film “The Exterminating Angel” at the Greek Festival's Pireos 260 venue. Both film and play comment on the frivolous behavior of society's wealthiest members through the story of a group of friends who become trapped in a mansion and events take a turn for the surreal, macabre and comic. All performances start at 9 p.m. and tickets start at 10 euros. For details and reservations, visit www.greekfestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros,

tel 210.327.2000