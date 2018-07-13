The Council of State, Greece's highest administrative court, discussed on Friday an appeal by pan-Macedonian associations to suspend the agreement signed between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) last month on the latter's name, which aims to end a 27-year dispute.



The session was chaired by Athanasios Randos, who is temporarily serving as chairman of the court's plenary.



The decision is expected later in the day. About 50 members of the associations contesting the deal rallied outside the court.



According to the deal signed between Premiers Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev in the Prespes Lake region on June 17, FYROM will be renamed North Macedonia and make changes in its Constitution.



The completion of the agreement will take months, as both parliaments have to ratify it and FYROM is expected to hold a referendum.