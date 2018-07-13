Dvorak & Shostakovich | Athens | July 16

Photo: Uwe Arens

The Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra gives its first Athens performance under its new artistic director and principal conductor Zoi Tsokanou, joined by accomplished German cellist Daniel Muller-Schott. The play list at the Herod Atticus Theater will include Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B minor and Shostakovich’s uplifting Symphony No 5. The concert starts at 9 p.m. For details and tickets (priced 10-50 euros), visit www.greekfestival.gr.