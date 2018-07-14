Kostas Loustas | Thessaloniki | To September 16

A student of the great Yiannis Moralis during his time at the Athens School of Fine Arts, Kostas Loustas (1933-2014) made a name for himself on the international art scene when he lived in New York in the 1960s and 70s. That period is the subject of an exhibition on the artist hosted by the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art, showing urban landscapes of the US city, scenes of everyday life, portraits, still lifes and seascapes, accompanied by archival material, personal belongings and correspondence. Opening hours are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art,

154 Egnatias, tel 2310.240.002