Maria Fragoudaki | Syros | To August 26

The Gallery of the Cyclades on the island of Syros will be showing a new collection of work by New York-based Greek interdisciplinary artist Maria Fragoudaki in the exhibition “Transformation-Reconstruction-Composition,” running to August 26. Inspired by the Process Art movement of the 1960s, Fragoudaki draws on her studies in chemistry to deconstruct different materials and reunite apparently disparate elements on the canvas. Feathers, rubber, plaster and bubble wrap are given an entirely new dimension in the hands of the artist, whose work focuses on materials rather than color in a study of their interaction with the spaces they inhabit. Fragoudaki will also be showing a selection of her renowned “Bedsheets” series, in which she explores the notions of sleep, safety and comfort. The exhibition further includes work by other prominent Greek artists, including Yiannis Spyropoulos, Alekos Kontopoulos and Mario Prassinos. Opening hours are Mondays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2.45 p.m.

Gallery of the Cyclades, Papadaki St, Ermoupoli,

tel 228.108.0918