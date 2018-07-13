ND says local elections bill was not approved by majority

Main opposition New Democracy argued on Friday that the draft bill aimed at reforming Greece’s local authorities was not ratified on Wednesday, citing two articles that received less than 151 votes.



“It is unprecedented for major decisions to be taken without at least 151 votes in Parliament,” the party said in a press release.

Article 28 on the establishment of proportional representation was ratified by 150 lawmakers and a separate one on holding local and European elections on the same day got 149 votes, versus 122 against and one MP voting “present.”



The draft bill, called Kleisthenis 1, was approved with 150 votes in favor, versus 123 against.

The amendment fragmenting the Attica Region and Athens B constituency – the largest in the country – received most votes, with 241 in favor, versus 31 against.