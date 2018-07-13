Passengers of overturned bus get away with scrapes and bruises

A bus overturned on a national highway in Serres, northern Greece, on Friday, lightly injuring 14 passengers on board.

According to a local news site, the bus was on its way to the town of Drama from Athens when, at around 6 a.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned in a field next to the road.

It was not clear why the driver lost control but local official said that part of the road is notoriously dangerous with lots of bends.

The injured, including the driver, were extricated from the bus by police and firemen that arrived on the scene.