Boutaris to run for third term as Thessaloniki mayor

Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris on Friday announced his intention to run for a third term in office in the local elections in May next year.

Boutaris announced his plans to city officials, saying that “I will be mayor until I’m 100.”

The 76-year-old initially planned to announce his decision after the summer but he was prompted to do it on Friday after the date for local elections was moved to May from October – allowing him just 10 months to prepare.