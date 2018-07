The average daily wage for workers with full-time employment and social security across Greek enterprises in February came to 50.71 euros gross and the average monthly salary to 1,166.24 euros.



In part-time employment the respective figures were 23.55 euros and 378.21 euros, according to the processing of analytical employment declarations (APDs) for the year’s second month.



The number of insured workers declared on APDs came to 1,958,122, of whom 31,950 were working on construction projects.



About nine out of 10 (90.33 percent) had Greek citizenship, 1.58 percent were from another country in the European Union and 8.09 percent hailed from a third country.