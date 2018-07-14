The message being sent by efforts to reduce spending and waste in the Greek Parliament is absolutely the right one.



Citizens have a right to feel secure in the knowledge that its representatives have all the means and staff available to them that are necessary for them to carry out their duties.



However, they do not want to see signs of cronyism and favoritism, they do not want to hear of excessive spending and staff appointments that are only geared towards an MP’s personal gain and other such phenomena that have marred the House’s reputation in the past and especially during the crisis.