Greek diplomatic sources on Friday dismissed Russia's claims that the United States are behind a decision by Greece to expel two Russian diplomats and ban two more from entering the country.

Kathimerini reported on Wednesday that the diplomats are accused of trying to undermine the deal reached between Greece and FYROM about the latter's name, of efforts to extract and circulate information and to bribe Greek state officials.



In a statement earlier in the day, the Russian foreign ministry said it had summoned the Greek ambassador to Moscow to protest against the expulsion of Russian diplomats and argued that Washington was involved in the “anti-Russian decision.”



“Claims of alleged US pressure on Greece are entirely unfounded. Russians seem to have a difficulty understanding that a small state is able to defend its national interests,” the sources said.



“They are also having a difficulty understanding our country's right to defend its national interests in the region and keeps seeing third countries behind [our actions]” they added, noting that Greece does not allow third parties to intervene in domestic affairs.