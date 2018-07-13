ATHEX: Bourse takes Berlin veto in its stride

The Berlin obstacle that Athens failed to clear at Thursday’s Eurogroup did not seem to concern the local stock market too much on Friday, with gainers outnumbering losers by two to one and the benchmark advancing further. The parallel drop of Greek bond yields showed that the market sees the issue of the bailout disbursement delay as a storm in an ouzo glass.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 761.91 points, adding 1.26 percent to Thursday’s 752.40 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.99 percent to put an end to two weeks of losses.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.40 percent to 2.023.50 points, while the mid-cap index edged 0.22 percent lower.

The banks index increased 0.47 percent, as Alpha climbed 1.13 percent, National rose 0.31 percent and Piraeus increased 0.30 percent, while Eurobank fell 0.48 percent.

In total 54 stocks notched up gains, 27 posted losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 29.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s 30.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.23 percent to close at 74.25 points.