Roads to close for Scorpions concert at Kallimarmaro
Roads in central Athens will be gradually closed to traffic from 6 p.m. on Monday due to a concert by veteran German rock band the Scorpions at the Panathenaic Stadium, also known as the Kallimarmaro.
Affected roads includes Ardittou, Vassileos Constantinou, Vassilissis Olgas and side streets leading off them.