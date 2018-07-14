Kotzias in Bolivia for Ancient Civilizations Forum

Martin Alipaz/EPA

Donning a traditional Andean poncho, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias addressed the Ancient Civilizations Forum in La Paz, Bolivia on Saturday, highlighting the importance of cooperation between cultures “through multidimensional synergies.”



The Ancient Civilizations Forum brings together representatives of states where great ancient cultures once existed.



The forum, hosted last year by Athens, is an initiative promoted by Kotzias.



The participating countries are Greece, China, India, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, Mexico, Peru and Bolivia.



Kotzias stressed the need for a cultural dimension to international relations so that there could be a “culture of consensus and compromise.”



“For me personally there is no foreign policy without cultural diplomacy,” he said.