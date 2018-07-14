Macron lauds Greece’s role as force of stability

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed Greece’s role as a force of stability in the Mediterranean and the importance of Greek-French cooperation during a speech to his country’s armed forces on Bastille Day on Saturday in the presence of Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who was an honorary guest.



Relations between the two countries were also lauded on Friday by French Ambassador to Greece Christophe Chantepy at an event at the French Archaeological school of Athens.



“A new period begins for Greece and France will always be by its side,” Chantepy said.