Conservatives maintain 8 pct lead over ruling SYRIZA

Greece’s main opposition maintains an eight percent lead over the ruling leftist party, according to a new opinion poll published in Efimeritha ton Syntakton on Saturday.



The survey by ProRata showed that New Democracy would get 35 percent of the vote if elections were held now, versus 27 for SYRIZA.



The center-left alliance Movement for Change got 14 percent, followed by the Communist Party with 9 percent and neo-Nazi Golden Dawn with 8 percent.



Potami and the Centrist Union receive 6 percent, while junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) would only get 2 percent and not enter Parliament.



The survey was conducted in July 6-10.