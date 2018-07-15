Greece can and should spread its wings now that it has ostensibly returned to a state of normalcy. But, unfortunately, this is not going to happen.



Despite the efforts of the Greek people and the support expressed by the country’s creditors and partners for its future prospects, investors and the markets have yet to be convinced.



The government has run out of steam and the only thing it’s interested in now is what kind of promises it can make for new handouts before it can call early elections.



Time is running out for the leftist-led coalition. But this is time that is being wasted, during which the economy is left stranded as it waits for a government that doesn’t just say it is in favor of investments, but acts that way too.