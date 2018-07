Residents and commuters in central Athens were treated to a basketball display at the weekend outside the Syntagma metro station which was put on by children and young people taking part in the Athens 3x3 Basketball Tournament. The tournament was organized by the City of Athens Youth and Sports Organization (ONA) and endorsed by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). It took place on two official courts which had been laid in the middle of the square. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]