For a second time, Fronditha Care, an organization which provides services to elderly Greek Australians, has invited Greeks to work as caregivers at its facilities in Australia, in an innovative program negotiated with the government to cover the needs of first-generation Greeks who never learned English.

There aren’t enough Greek Australians to cover the Fronditha centers’ needs while Greeks who moved to Australia during the crisis are not interested in these jobs.

The program, initiated in 2014, provides Greek speakers with special labor contracts that allow them to travel to Australia and work at one of the organization’s five care centers or in its home care program, offering in return the opportunity to obtain a permanent residence permit in the country after four years of work at Fronditha centers.