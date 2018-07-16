Hospital workers protest austerity outside Finance Ministry

Members of the national union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) on Monday staged a protest outside the Finance Ministry over ongoing austerity.

After being refused a meeting with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, protesters tried to force their way into the building but were pushed back by police who fired tear gas.

Apart from staff cutbacks, the protesters are opposing reductions to the benefit for hazardous work usually paid out to hospital staff.

The POEDIN workers were joined by members of the civil servants' union ADEDY who raised banners outside the offices reading "Ministry of Poverty."



