Police seek three gunmen behind Athens restaurant holdup
Police in Athens on Monday were seeking the three perpetrators behind a robbery on a restaurant near the Strefi Hill in downtown Athens shortly after midnight on Sunday.
According to witness accounts, the perpetrators burst into the restaurant wielding guns, took what cash there was in the register and then forced customers to hand over their valuables.
Noone was injured in the holdup after which the three men, all masked, made their getaway.