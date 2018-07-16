Lesvos man, 78, remanded for shooting Syrian teenager

A 78-year-old man accusing of shooting a 16-year-old Syrian asylum seeker on Lesvos last week was remanded in custody on Monday.

The shooting occurred when the teen, his parents and his younger brother sought refuge on the man's farm during rioting at the nearby Moria reception center.

The man's lawyer said he opened fire with an unlicensed rifle to scare them off and had no intention of shooting the 16-year-old who was left with non-life threatening injuries.

A request by the lawyer for the 78-year-old to be put under house arrest instead of detained in custody was rejected.

The man has a criminal record, having served a total of 37 years in prison for two murders, including stabbing his wife to death in front of their child.