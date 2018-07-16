“We will never forget those who assumed an unprincipled stance and embraced the putschists who fled our country,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned, addressing a crowd of thousands who had gathered near the Bosphorus bridge on Sunday for the second anniversary since the thwarted coup of July 2016.

The atmosphere was emotionally charged. I witnessed it first-hand as I saw the speech, from near the stage, and I could see Erdogan’s expressions as well as the reactions of the people who were listening to him.

It was emotional for reasons that were entirely human, because of the victims, but also for public relations reasons as the Turkish president turned the event into a day of celebration of the “new Turkish republic.”

“The coup showed us who are friends are at difficult times,” he said. “We have a good memory. We might not talk about what we went through very often but we never forget it,” he said. “It showed us hypocrisy,” he said.

“We know who prayed that night for us and who prayed for the success of the Gulen movement,” he said, referring to Fetullah Gulen, the exiled Turkish cleric Ankara accuses of orchestrating the coup. “Ultimately we will remember the silence of those we considered to be our friends,” he said. “Those who left our country will never be erased from our memory.”

Certain countries – some small, others large – do not want Erdogan in power and that night they really did want him to be toppled. We know that and, more importantly, he knows that himself. Whether they are right to not want him in power is their own affair, a subjective issue; they have their reasons, their arguments.

But that does not apply in the case of Greece. Why should Greece not want Erdogan in power, to the extent that it would support a coup against him? Are we to think that Erdogan’s Kemalist rivals or Turkey’s Good Party leader Meral Aksener, the so-called “she-wolf,” are friendlier towards our country? Weren’t they the ones that accused Erdogan of ceding Aegean islands to Greece and who called on him to get them back using military means?

No, Greece did not support the coup and did not “embrace” the Turkish servicemen who fled. And if someone really wants to speak the truth openly, both the government and the opposition were either upset or outraged about the arrival of the so-called “eight.”

“I say it clearly, we know who took what stance and when they did so. And we have realized who is cooperating with whom,” our neighboring country’s strongman declared on Sunday.

If he really does know this then he also knows what Greece’s stance was. And if Alexis Tsipras assured him, in the first few days after the attempted coup, that the putschists would be returned, that was a mistake, because a prime minister of Greece, of a democratic country of the European Union, cannot violate European principles and international law and change judicial decisions, even if he wanted to. Let alone in this case which drew the attention of the entire international community.

It is true that Erdogan has many very real problems, ranging from the economy, which faces collapse, to the Kurdish problem and the scourge of terrorism.

He is making a big mistake by pouring oil on the fire and increasing tensions with Greece, a neighbor, a NATO ally and the only EU member state that genuinely supports the strongest possible ties between Ankara and Brussels. He must realize that the normalization of Greek-Turkish relations serves the strategic interests of Turkey and behave accordingly.

